CPI(M) MLA sees power struggle in Congress

The United Democratic Front agitation against the government on the self-financing medical college fee hike issue is aimed at covering up the power struggle in the Congress, CPI(M) legislator M.M. Mani has said.
Initiating the discussion on the demands for grants for Police and Prisons in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr.Mani said that the power struggle among Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has prompted the UDF leadership to agitate against the government.
He accused Congress and Youth Congress workers of taking law into their hands.
