CM warns of drought, seeks public support

Pointing to the grim spectre of a drought staring Kerala in the face, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has stressed the need for a participatory approach to water conservation.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he said even a bountiful northeast monsoon was not likely to make up for the 34 per cent deficit rainfall during the southwest monsoon period in Kerala. The situation pointed to the possibility of a severe drought, he said.

“The government’s drought mitigation efforts have to be backed up by a campaign to enlighten the public and ensure their participation in water conservation,” he said.

Outlining the activities launched by the government, Mr. Vijayan said local bodies had been directed to take the leadership in drought mitigation and enlisted the support of the National Service Scheme, NCC, Scouts and Guides, voluntary organisations and local clubs to construct rainwater harvesting pits and check-dams and clean up canals and ponds.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had been asked to conserve water in reservoirs and depend on other sources for power.