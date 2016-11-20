Thiruvananthapuram

CM to inaugurate

Workshop onclimate variability

Experts from research institutions and universities are expected to participate in the deliberations at a workshop on climate variability in Kerala to be held here on Monday under the auspices of the Institute for Climate Change Studies, Indian Meteorological Department and Kerala State Disaster Management Authority. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the event. The discussions will focus on the performance indicators for advancements in Kerala from the perspective of climate change and disaster risk reduction, a pressnote issued here today said.

