CM to inaugurate skywalks at MCH

The new skywalks at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here will be officially dedicated to the institute by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

The two 2-storeyed skywalks, sponsored by the Infosys Foundation, will serve as safe passageways to transport patients to and from the various blocks of the hospital as well as to other institutes including SAT hospital, Sri Chitra Thirunal Hospital, and the Regional Cancer Centre. The first and main skywalk connects the old hospital block and the new OP block, and the second one connects the main one to the CT and MRI scan centres. The skywalks come as a huge respite to those who had to cross busy roads to move between these spots. Sudha Murthy, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation, will be the chief guest at the event, which will be presided over by Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran. Health Minister K. K. Shylaja will give the keynote address.