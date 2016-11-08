CM promises time-bound completion of Vizhinjam port

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) is committed to time-bound completion of the Vizhinjam International Deepwater Seaport project, Chief Minister Pinarayi Viajayan has said.

Intervening during Question Hour in the Assembly on Monday, the Chief Minister reiterated that the State’s interest would be protected during execution of the seaport project by the concessionaire. Apprehensions were raised by the LDF over the single tender and it was the previous UDF regime that decided to go ahead with it and award the work to the Adani Group. The deficiencies pointed out by the LDF still stand. Vizhinjam has to be completed in a time-bound manner, Mr. Vijayan said when P. T. Thomas and Oommen Chandy of the Congress asked him to clarify the stand of the LDF on the project.

Minister for Ports Kadanapally Ramachandran said the prospects of the Vizhinjam port would be affected as the Centre had given clearance for a port at Colachel. “It has been taken up at the Prime Minister’s level and the Centre is for it. Our aim now should be to complete the Vizhinjam seaport project in a time-bound manner and facilitate the concessionaire to do it.”

Time frame

The Minister said the concessionaire has fixed 1,000 days for Phase I, although a four-year period has been given.

The State has 56 per cent stake in the project and already Rs.826 crore had been provided.

The project cost would go up to Rs.11,000 crore if the port estate development was taken into consideration.

CAG report

Earlier, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan overruled the objection raised by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on taking up a question put forward by Mohammed Mohsain and others based on a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) audit report.

The Port Minister said these were observations and that the government had been asked to keep it confidential.

The government has given the explanation to the queries.

