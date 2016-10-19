CM promises all support to Ustad’s music school

The government will extend all support and help to sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan to set up his school of music in the State, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Contrary to media reports, the government had never taken the stand that it was not interested in the maestro opening the music school in Kerala. In fact, he had met the Chief Minister in New Delhi when the latter promised the State government’s support and help in setting up the school, Mr. Vijayan clarified in the House.

K.C. Joseph and A.P. Anilkumar, MLAs, alleged that while the Chief Minister had been very cordial in his dealings with the musician, some officials in the Tourism Department had sabotaged the transfer of the piece of land that had been set aside for the music school.

In his reply, Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen said that the previous government had issued orders in February that two acres of land at Veli, which had been identified by the government, would be handed over to the musician.

However, the land was yet to be transferred to him. The trust formed by the Ustad has, apart from his family members, former Tourism Director Sheikh Pareed, Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi former chairman Soorya Krishnamoorthy, and former secretary P.V. Krishnan Nair as members. The charitable society has been registered in the residential address of Mr. Krishnamoorthy.

A Cabinet subcommittee was now looking into the issue of handing over the land to the trust because the government needed clarity on some aspects of the trust.

The government was not against the idea of the music school proposed by Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, but it had to be ascertained that the land would be used only for the purpose for which it was being handed over, Mr. Moideen said.