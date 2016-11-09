CM and his Ministers publicise asset details

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues have publicised the details of movable and immovable assets owned by them and their family members.

According to the statement of Mr. Vijayan, his monthly income is Rs.53,586 and his wife T. Kamala draws a pension of Rs.23,069.

She got 24 gm of gold ornaments as inheritance in 1970 and acquired 56 gm of gold ornaments worth Rs.1,54,000 through earnings from salary.

He does not have any business concern.

Both Mr. Vijayan and his wife hold 1,000 and 2,000 shares worth Rs.100 each in Malayalam Communications and she holds four post office savings accounts too. A house worth Rs.44 lakh is the prominent asset in the list of immovable properties.

Minister for SC/ST Welfare A.K. Balan has a monthly income of Rs.73,000 and his wife P.K. Jameela Rs.2,10,000, including salary and pension. She has 50 sovereigns and a vehicle in her name. In addition to this are fixed deposits and shares worth Rs.5,000 in Malayalam Communications.

Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran has a monthly income of Rs.50,000 as salary and allowance as Minister and his wife, Jubilee Navaprabha, Professor at SD College, draws a salary of Rs.1,50,000.

She also has an outstanding housing loan amount of Rs.70,000.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has a monthly salary of Rs.53,586 and has no major investments. His permanent address is given as AKG Centre.

Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan too draws a monthly salary as Minister and his wife V. Savithri and daughter Neelichandran together have 86 gm of gold.

Water Resources Minister Mathew T. Thomas and others members of the Cabinet have also posted the asset details on the official website.