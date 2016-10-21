Bridge work to delay trains

Southern Railway will be launching girder of a new foot overbridge at the Thrissur railway station on Saturday. List of trains

Trains passing through the station will be regulated as under in connection with this work. Train No. 56605 Coimbatore-Thrissur Passenger scheduled to reach Thrissur at 8.45 p.m. on Friday will be terminated at Shoranur Junction. Train No.56603 Thrissur-Kannur Passenger, scheduled to leave Thrissur at 5.55 a.m., will start from Shoranur at 7 a.m. on Saturday. Train No. 56365 Guruvayur-Punalur Passenger will have a late start by one hour at 6.55 a.m. from Guruvayur on Saturday. Train No. 56371 Guruvayur-Ernakulam Passenger will have a late start by 45 minutes at 7.30 a.m. Train No. 56361 Shoranur-Ernakulam Passenger will have a late start by two hours at 6.20 a.m. Train No. 56379, Ernakulam-Alappuzha Passenger will have a late start by two hours at 9.45 a.m. from Ernakulam. Train No. 56381 Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Passenger via Alappuzha will have a late start by one hour at 11 a.m. Train No. 56382 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger via Alappuzha will have a late start by one hour at 2 p.m.

Train No. 56385 Ernakulam-Kottayam Passenger will have a late start by two hours at 9.10 a.m. Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express reaching Guruvayur on Saturday will be detained for about two hours between Ernakulam and Thrissur. Train No. 22653, Thiruvanantha puram-Nizamuddin weekly Superfast Express will be detained for 45 minutes at Pudukkad.

Train No 12644 Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Suvarna Jayanthi Express will be detained for two and a half hours at Poonkunnam. Train No.16187 Karaikkal-Ernakulam Express (tea garden) will be detained for two hours at Mulankunnathukavu. Train No. 16526 Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Express (Island) will be detained at Wadakkancheri for 45 minutes. Train No. 22639 Chennai-Alappuzha Express will be delayed by 30 minutes in the section.