Break politician-mafia nexus in liquor trade, says Medha

: ‘Achhe din’ will not arrive, even in Gujarat, until the nexus between the ruling class and the mafia is overthrown, said Medha Patkar, social activist. Politicians and bureaucrats all over India are engaging in sinful business by catering to vested interests such as the liquor lobby, and doing grievous harm to the citizens of the country in the process, she said.

She was speaking at a Madya Virudha Mahasammelanam organised by the Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi on Sunday. A reception was arranged at the venue for the Nasha Mukth Bharat Yatra led by Ms. Patkar, in order to spread the vision of an intoxicant-free India.

She said a solution to the problem of substance abuse was not possible without the State’s cooperation. Even prohibition laws would not be effective without the political will to implement them, and the institutional mechanism to rehabilitate the addicted persons.

Her views were supported by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V. M. Sudheeran and activist and poet Sugathakumari.

Mr. Sudheeran said that the agitation was a warning to the present government of Kerala against trying to sabotage the liquor prohibition policy adopted by his party when it was in power.