Boat operators seek steps to curb juvenile fish catch

Concerned over the depletion of marine fish stocks, fishing boat operators have turned to the Union government seeking standardisation of fishing vessels and gear across the country to minimise the catch of juvenile fish.

The All Kerala Fishing Boat Operators Association feels that the current restrictions on catching juvenile fish are impractical in the absence of standardisation. It alleges that the enforcement of the ban on catching juveniles in Kerala had led to uncontrolled exploitation by vessels from other States.

Last year, the State government had notified the Minimum Legal Size (MLS) for eight fish, four crustacean and two molluscan stocks, following reports that tonnes of juvenile fish and other marine organisms were being caught by mechanised vessels catering to the requirement of fish meal plants in neighbouring States.

“Accidental catch of juvenile fish is unavoidable. Earlier, fishers used to return the smaller fishes to the water. But with the increasing demand for fishmeal from prawn farms, landing of juvenile fishes has gone up steadily,” explains Joseph Xavier Kalappurackal, general secretary of the association. Fishmeal made from juvenile sardine is considered the best food for the commercially valuable Vanami prawn cultivated in large farms in Andhra Pradesh. “While enforcement agencies in Kerala started cracking down on boats found with juvenile fish catch, market data reveal that about 45,000 tonnes of sardine below the MLS were caught and marketed by mechanised country craft.”

The association has proposed standardisation of boats across the country, with the vessel size restricted to 20 m, maximum engine power of 200 Hp, and nets weighing up to 600 kg. Incidentally, vessels operating from parts of the State are up to 30 m long and are equipped with engines up to 500 hp and nets weighing up to 3,000 kg.

Mr. Xavier says foreign vessels with letter of permits issued by the Centre were also plundering the juveniles of species like sardine. The catch is reportedly taken to industries in Taiwan and Vietnam for conversion into Omega 3 fatty acid.

The association has submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister and Union Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries Radha Mohan Singh seeking stakeholder participation in the efforts to conserve marine fish stocks.

Checks on sea plunder

Say present curbs on catching juvenile fish impractical

Accidental catch of juvenile fish unavoidable

Moot standardisation of boats across the country

Submit memorandum to Prime Minister