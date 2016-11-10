Bids to exchange notes lead to chaos at railway station

The counters for unreserved tickets in the busy Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station was a scene of chaos and friction on Wednesday.

The chaos was the outcome of attempts by many to get the demonitised Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes exchanged on the excuse of buying platform tickets. The personnel manning the counters had a tough time dealing with people who tendered the demonitised currency notes for bulk purchase of tickets and tickets for higher class. There were also attempts to book tickets and cancel them immediately to get currency of lesser denomination.

All counters worked

To clear the rush, all the 12 counters at the station were kept open on Wednesday.

The Railways’ attempt to arrange sufficient currency notes did not succeed as the Finance Ministry had issued orders to RBI not to encourage external dealings on a day when the ATMs, banks, and treasury remained closed.

“We managed with the currency with us and there were not much issues in the Passenger Reservation System centre,” a railway official said.

Postponed

The Thiruvananthapuram railway division postponed the opening of tenders for cloak room management at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Chengannur, Kottayam, Guruvayur, and Kanyakumari stations to avoid difficulties in cash transaction, a spokesman said.