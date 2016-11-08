Thiruvananthapuram

Bid to sell sandalwood via WhatsApp: 2 arrested

A bid to use WhatsApp mobile phone messaging group to sell illegally felled sandalwood resulted in the arrest of two persons in the district on Monday.

Sub Inspector, Shadow Police, Sunil Lal, identified the suspects as Dinesh, a cable operator in Neyyattinkara, and his employee, Anil Kumar. He said 300 kg of sandalwood logs were seized from their custody.

Police plainclothesmen, who had infiltrated the messaging group to pursue suspects in an unrelated crime, saw the sale bid posted by the accused.

They posed as buyers and evinced interest in the sale. The police version is that the suspects bought a sample of the sandalwood they proposed to sell to a particular spot in the district. Assuming the policemen to be genuine buyers, the accused led the officers to the rest of the gang. Dinesh allegedly demanded Rs.1,200 for a kg of unprocessed sandalwood. He claimed that he felled the trees in his own property but did not bother to seek approval of the Forest Department. According to forest laws, sandalwood trees are government property even if they grow in private compounds. The suspects were produced in court and remanded in judicial custody. K.E. Baiju and Suresh Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Control Room and Cantonment respectively, supervised the operation.

