Behera dismisses reports on kidnapping of children

State Police Chief Loknath Behera on Saturday dismissed as “fantastical and exaggerated”online and social media reports that organised gangs of mendicants kidnapped children from Kerala.

He asked the public to desist from disseminating such unfounded tales in the public domain unless they were personally convinced about the veracity of the information. If, so the police should be immediately alerted.

‘Review report’

R. Nishanthini, SP, Thrissur, Rural, has been asked to review such reports to find if there were any truth in it.

The SP would also coordinate efforts to trace missing children and teenage runaways.