Banking to be traumatic

Banking transactions in the State will be traumatic for several more days despite the claims of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), State Bank of India (SBI) and other banks that special arrangements have been made for acceptance of the demonetised notes and dispensing of new notes over the bank counters as per the restrictions imposed in cash withdrawals.

According to banking sources, notes of Rs.500 denomination have not reached Kerala as of late Wednesday evening. Notes of Rs.2,000 denomination have been made available to the banks, but the RBI has not yet given the green signal for their distribution when banks open on Thursday.

Banks are worried about the unavailability of sufficient number of notes of smaller denominations of Rs.100 and Rs.50 in view of the RBI’s discouragement of handling soiled notes. And new notes of Rs.100 and Rs.50 denominations have not spanned out.

While urban centres might experience ease in transactions because part of their requirements will be met through electronic transactions, including debit and credit cards, the rural areas without proper connectivity might feel the crunch.

Banks officials across the State spent the entire day today evacuating the demonetised notes from ATMs.

A major portion of Thursday will be spent on replenishing the ATMs with the new denominations and recalibrating them in tune with the cash withdrawal restrictions imposed by the RBI.

Senior officials are still hopeful that the various denominations of currency, including the new Rs.500 notes, will be available in time on Thursday for dispensing through ATMs and bank counters.

Sunday working

The RBI has announced that Saturday and Sunday will be working days for banks. Banks are normally closed on second Saturday of the month.

In a statement here, RBI deputy general manager Suchitra Sukumaran said a help desk had been set up to attend to queries from the pubic. M.J. Shajikumar had been appointed as nodal officer.

The SBI announced a series of measures to mitigate the trauma of transactions.

The bank will function up to 6 p.m. on Thursday. In a statement here, the SBI said exchange counters would be opened in all branches from Thursday to facilitate the exchange of demonetised notes for new ones up to a maximum of Rs.4,000, along with identity documents and exchange slip duly filled in.

The statement said the bank had sufficient notes of Rs.100 denomination to be dispensed through ATMs and its branches. SBI sources said the bank would draft the services of retired officials to help it handle the situation.

All other scheduled and unscheduled commercial banks, including those in the private sector, are expected to functioning on similar lines, sources in the banking industry said.