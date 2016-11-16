Banking activities not yet on track

Shortage of currency notes continued to affect transactions in the city even on Tuesday, the seventh day since the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 denomination notes, as numerous people flocked to banks and ATM kiosks for .

Though several ATM kiosks functioned in the city, the operation of several others was affected for most part of the day due to shortage of currency notes. The State Bank of Travancore (SBT) main branch, near Secretariat, which has witnessed serpentine queues since the demonetisation, faced a crisis for want of currency notes. The ATM, adjacent to the bank, is being refilled to its capacity of nearly Rs.12 lakh six times on an average. The shortage of Rs.50 and Rs.100 notes threatened to hit the bank’s functioning, reliable sources said. The situation in most other banks were not much different.

Most of them could dispense only Rs.2000 denomination notes, much to the chagrin of the public.

Use of soiled notes

Bank officials have raised concern over the use of soiled Rs.100 notes, which could damage the machines in the long run. Moreover, there has not been any confirmation regarding the circulation of Rs.500 notes during the next few days.

Among those who bore the brunt of the cash crunch were patients who depended on ATM kiosks adjacent to hospitals. Most of such facilities, located near the Government Medical College Hospital, General Hospital and other hospitals in the city, ran dry within a short period of refilling, causing inconvenience to patients.

The introduction of point-of-sale terminals for payments using debit and credit cards has turned beneficial for some. Tourists have also been forced to spend much of their vacation time waiting in queues to get their demonetised notes exchanged.

