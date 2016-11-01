Banish colonial hangover for Malayalam to flourish: Minister

A rally that began from Kasaragod on October 22 to press for use of mother tongue in various arenas drew to a close here on Monday evening.

Minister for Education C. Ravindranath inaugurated the valedictory of the event, held under the aegis of the Aikyamalayala Prasthanam, by removing the English keys from a large-scale model of a computer keyboard to unveil Malayalam letters underneath. In his address, Mr. Ravindranath said it needed to be examined why the use of Malayalam in all areas was not picking up. “One of the reasons is a colonial hangover,” he said.

There should be a conscious attempt to remove colonial hangover for Malayalam to gain currency, the Minister said. The renaissance movement in the State was an apt example, he said. Sree Narayana Guru first tried to remove any vestige of feudal and colonial hangover.

In his presidential address, Purogamana Kalasahithya Sanghom general secretary V.N. Murali said the demand for use of Malayalam in education, court, and administration had been raised since long, but to no avail. “The rally is not the end of our struggle; it is only a new opening,” he said.