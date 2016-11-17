BJP seeks inquiry into ‘fake note’ containers

The State president of Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP) Kummanam Rajasekharan has called for an inquiry into disclosures that two containers of fake currency had landed in Kochi during the tenure of the V.S. Achuthanandan government.

The disclosure was made by A. Suresh who was then the personal assistant of Mr. Achuthanandan. Mr. Suresh has, in a Facebook post, said that the intelligence wing had submitted a report to the then Chief Minister and the Home Minister. The public has a right to know what steps the government took, a press note here said.

Mr. Suresh also says in his post that those containers vanished. Both the then Chief Minister and the Home Minister had committed a crime against the nation by maintaining silence. Both of them must have received remuneration for facilitating the deal, the press note said.

The CPI(M) leadership must have given approval to legalise this black money through the cooperative society system. This is why CPI(M) leaders become uncomfortable when someone mentions black money in the cooperative sector.

Mr. Achuthanandan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan owed the public an explanation.