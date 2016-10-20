BJP marches today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will take out marches to the Secretariat, Assembly, and Police Commissionerate on Thursday in protest against the alleged violence being perpetrated by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)], BJP State unit president Kummanam Rajasekharan has said. Mr. Rajasekharan said in a press release here on Wednesday that Mahila Morcha workers would march to the Assembly from Muesum Junction at 10.30 a.m. Workers would march to the Police Commissionerate from the Manaveeyam Veedhi at 10.30 a.m.

They would also march to the Secretariat from Government Ayurveda College at the same time.