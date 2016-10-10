Thiruvananthapuram

BJP likely to move court

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to move court seeking removal of Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan for his role in appointing close relatives of CPI(M) leaders to key posts in public sector enterprises.

BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh said here on Sunday that former Health Minister P.K. Sreemathy’s FB post on her daughter-in-law’s appointment as her personal staff had revealed the complicity of the party leadership, including the then State secretary Pinarayi Vijayan. — Special Correspondent

