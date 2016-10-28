Thiruvananthapuram

BJP flays Maneka’s statement

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member V. Muralidharan has expressed his resentment against Union Women and Child Welfare Minister Maneka Gandhi’s statement to impose KAAPA on those culling feral dogs.

In a letter to Ms. Gandhi on Thursday, Mr. Muralidharan said that her statement had dented the image of the Union government and also invited the wrath of the public who had become victims of stray dogs.

Mr. Muralidharan said that stray dogs were not sparing anyone and men, women, and even infants were becoming victims of dog bite. Media is flooded with increasing incidents of the brutality of stray dogs. Instead of expressing solidarity with the victims, Ms. Gandhi had asked to impose KAAPA on those killing the dogs as a self-defence, he said.

It was quite disheartening to see that the Minister had taken a stance against the people who were trying to get rid of the meance. Being an activist, the Minister was free to air her personal views, but it should not be seen as the official stance of the Centre.

The issue did not concern the Women and Child Welfare Ministry.

The statement would set a wrong precedence. The Minister should exercise self-restraint while making such comments or the opponents would misinterpret it to tarnish the image of the Centre and the BJP, he said.

