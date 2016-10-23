BJP demands action against lottery mafia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member V. Muraleedharan has demanded that the State government take stringent action in the sale of parallel lottery in northern districts of the State.

Mr. Muraleedharan said in a release here on Saturday that the parallel lottery was incurring heavy loss to the exchequer and also depriving livelihood to scores of people who eke out a living selling Kerala State lottery tickets.

Lottery case accused Santiago Martin was running the illegal lottery business in the State with the support of the CPI(M), Mr. Muraleedharan alleged.