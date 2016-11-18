Thiruvananthapuram

Award for best NSS cell

The Vocational Higher Secondary Education Directorate has been selected for the Indira Gandhi award for the best National Service Scheme (NSS) cell in the country. Fasil E. has been named the best programme coordinator and Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, has been selected the best NSS unit. Jai M. Paul of the same college has been named the best NSS programme officer and Sariga P. Anand the best NSS volunteer. President Pranab Mukherjee will present the awards at a function at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday, the State NSS said in a statement here.

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 22, 2020 2:34:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Award-for-best-NSS-cell/article16667278.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY