Aurally challenged seek better chances

All Kerala Federation of the Deaf (AKFD) staged a dharna in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday seeking fulfilment of various demands, including better employment opportunities, transport concessions, and increased awareness in society of the issues of the aurally challenged.

The protest, which began at the Museum at 10.30 a.m., was inaugurated by N.K. Premachandran, MP. Around 4,000 aurally challenged persons from across the State participated in the dharna, on account of which the traffic flow on M.G. Road was disrupted for hours.

According to the federation, job reservations and other concessions for the aurally challenged are often wrongly bagged by people whose abilities to hear and speak are not seriously impaired, by producing fake medical certificates. Apart from requesting the government to weed out such cases, the federation has asked for first preference to the aurally challenged for appointment to lower-grade government posts such as sweeper, attender, peon, etc.

Transport concessions like those given for the visually challenged and other physically challenged sections, such as free travel on fast-passenger buses, should be provided to those with hearing and speech impairments exceeding 60 per cent.

Other demands include provision of houses for the aurally challenged, employment of sign-language translators at hospitals, railway stations, courts and so on.

CM meets agitators

After the dharna, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met the federation’s representatives in his chamber and assured them that their demands would be considered.

Following this, the federation concluded the strike.