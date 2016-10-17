Attingal road-widening project gathers pace

The road-widening project to decongest the Attingal town is gathering momentum with efforts under way to fix the boundaries of the required land.

As part of the proposed project, the 3.06-km long NH-66 stretch from Poovanpara to Moonumukku will be widened into a four-lane, 20-metre road. The features of the developed road will include median, utility corridor, and drainage facility. Currently, the narrow road is beset by frequent traffic snarls, often resulting in motorists covering the particular stretch within not less than an hour during peak hours.

According to official sources, the Public Works Department (PWD) had recently awarded the Rs.22.75-crore project to a Kottayam-based company. However, certain technicalities were yet to be completed before the road could be handed over to the contractor to commence the work.

The project had been in the news with landowners agreeing to cede their properties for no compensation, prompting former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy making calls to replicate the ‘Attingal model’ across the State. However, various hurdles have thrown a spanner into efforts made to fast-track the project.

“There are no credible land records for several plots in the region. Preliminary inspections have brought to light that widespread encroachments have been made by certain traders. A survey team has been assigned, which identified the boundaries of the ‘puramboke’ land and those of the private properties,” Attingal Municipal chairman M. Pradeep said.

A review meeting that was held a few days ago resolved to expedite the work and complete the survey within November 15. A camp office has also started functioning on Market Road to coordinate the activities under the project.

Mr. Pradeep added that a few traders had raised objections against the call to shift their businesses to different locations. He said the civic body would address the concerns of the trading community and provide exemptions in the building rules for those who had ceded their properties. The land held by nearly 80 traders and 42 families would be required for the road- widening project, it has been assessed.