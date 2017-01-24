Attakulangara school students enlightened on their school’s history and ecology

(Attn.: Related images will be forwarded to tvnewsdesk@gmail.com)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The students of the Attakulangara Central School were taught lessons on the history and ecology of their 130-year old school on Monday. The programme was organised by Tree Walk in association with the School Samrakshana Samithi in the wake of the government withdrawing the order that transferred two acres of land possessed by the school to TRIDA.

The interactive programme was led by Tree Walk coordinators, S. Santhi and M. Veena. The recent proposal for a biodiversity park in the school that Tree Walk submitted to the Education Minister in Sept 2016 was the basis of the outdoor activity done with the students. On the occasion, Dr. Santhi highlighted the biodiversity value of the school that has over 100 trees belonging to 32 species, 80 species of herbs, 30 species of birds, 29 species of butterflies and 10 species of dragon flies.

The students were taken to the specific areas demarcated in the map prepared for the proposed biodiversity park. The Grandmother Trees Circle focussed the attention of children to the huge Raintrees in the school campus,most of which were marked and numbered as part of the development plan. The children saw the Indian tulip corner and also the Bird nest tree which is a huge mango tree where barbets, woodpeckers, mynahs and parakeets have been found to nest. The children were amazed to learn that two trees, the Clammy cherry and Sage-leaved alangium, which grew in the school, were rare occurrences in the city.

School headmistress Yemuna, teacher Meera, samrakshana samithi secretary Saji and Jaikishen Krishnanath of Tree Walk were among those who were present on the occasion. (EOM/SBG)