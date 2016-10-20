Assets of Ministers to be declared

The State Cabinet has decided to publish the assets of Ministers on the government website.

The Cabinet, which held its weekly meeting here on Wednesday evening, also decided to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the State’s formation with a year-long programme on the theme beginning November 1 and approved a policy for maintenance of roads using the latest in technology and materials. The new road maintenance policy would take effect from April 1, 2017.

Road maintenance

A separate division would be formed under a Chief Engineer to oversee and manage maintenance of roads. The division would both look after the maintenance and mobilisation of funds. The policy has clear time lines for maintenance of State and major district roads.

The policy also has provisions for private participation and use of materials such as plastic waste, natural rubber and coir geotextiles in road maintenance.

The agreements to be entered with contractors would have penal provisions. The New Delhi-based Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) would be the nodal agency for providing technical support to the State. Road safety audit and quality assurance checks would be made mandatory. Services of local level institutions, including educational institutions, would be utilised for road maintenance. A call centre would be set up for receiving and addressing complaints from the general public.

The Cabinet also decided to constitute a committee chaired by a retired judge of the Kerala High Court to recommend steps to ensure protection to the elderly housed in private homes for the aged.