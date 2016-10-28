Thiruvananthapuram

Assembly to discuss stray dog issue today

Stray dogs killed by Anti-Stray Dog Movement leader Jose Maveli and his team at Mundayil in Varkala on Thursday.

Chennithala slams Maneka Gandhi, calls her a hypocrite

With public demand to check the stray dog menace gaining momentum throughout the State, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala came down heavily on Union Minister Maneka Gandhi for her strident stand against killing of stray dogs.

Calling her a hypocrite, Mr. Chennithala said the tragic death of a 90-year-old man who was attacked by dogs at Varkala on Wednesday had shocked the whole State. Raising the issue after Question Hour in the Assembly on Thursday, he protested her remarks against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the failure to check the killing of stray dogs by activists in the State.

“Who does she think she is? On whose authority is she making these comments?” he said.

“The stray dog menace is a serious issue. People are being bitten to death. The situation in the State is alarming,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala’s outburst comes in the wake of a suggestion by the Union Minister during an interview by a news channel that the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA) be invoked against activists killing stray dogs.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan informed the House that the issue would be taken up for discussion on Friday.

