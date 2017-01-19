Art and medicine merge at Medex

Art and medicine come together at Medex — the medical exhibition under way at Government Medical College here.

In the Psychiatry Department section, one gets to see reproductions of Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night,’ ‘Wheatfield with Crows,’ and ‘Irises.’

These were drawn by Van Gogh when he had entered into an asylum. This is to show how mental illness influences an artist.

Nine movies that deal with the theme of insanity are being screened on special laptops. Copies of a few paintings from the ‘Water Lilies’ series by Claude Monet, who drew them while suffering from cataract are also on display. After his eyesight was restored through surgery, Monet destroyed many paintings in this series, claiming that they were not his.

In a section dealing with sleep, Salvador Dali’s renowned ‘The Persistence of Memory’ has been displayed. Dali did this work to explain sleep. A few scenes from Kim Ki-duk’s Dream have also been displayed.

A copy of Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation of Adam’ can also be seen at Medex. An interpretation is that God has been pictured here in the likeness of the human brain.

Leonardo Da Vinci, who had seen babies in the womb, drew these in his Notebook works. Rembrandt’s ‘Anatomy Dissection’ also finds a place in the exhibition.