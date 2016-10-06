Thiruvananthapuram

Army recruitment rally from Oct. 15 to 25

The Additional District Magistrate John.V.Samuel has cautioned those taking part in the Army recruitment rally, to be held at the Army parade ground in the city from October 15 to 25, to be wary of middlemen. In a meeting to assess the preparations for the rally on Wednesday, the ADM said that the Army has got information about the involvement of middlemen in the recruitment rally.

He said that various departments will co-ordinate to ensure the rally’s success. For more information contact the Pangode Army camp recruitment office – 0471-2351762.

