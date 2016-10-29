Architectural plan for Manaveeyam Veedhi

An architectural plan for the development of the cultural corridor at Manaveeyam Veedhi, as part of the Corporation’s Smart City project, will be presented on October 30 in the presence of Mayor V. K. Prasanth and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar.

The presentation is to be held as part of ‘S. Ajayan Anusmaranam 2016,’ the annual memorial programme organised by the Abhinaya Theatre Research Centre in memory of S. Ajayan, theatre artiste and co-founder of Abhinaya. There will be commemorative speeches and a documentary screening, followed by the play Charithrapusthakathilekkoredu by Invisible Lighting Solutions, Thrissur.