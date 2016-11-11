Anti-piracy raid

The anti-piracy cell of the State Police Crime Branch on Thursday arrested four persons in connection with the online piracy of Malayalam blockbuster Puli Murukan . P.B. Rajeev, head of the anti-piracy cell, had received information that the owner of an Internet café in Malappuram had abetted the dissemination of the furtively captured camera prints of the film through certain subscription websites.
The suspects were booked under the provisions of the Indian Copyright Act and the IT Act. — Special Correspondent
