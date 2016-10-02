Anoop Jacob hospitalised, UDF stir continues

The indefinite fast by Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) legislators over the self-financing college fee issue showed no sign of a solution on Saturday despite the condition of Kerala Congress (Jacob) MLA Anoop Jacob taking a bad turn and his being shifted to hospital.

Mr. Jacob was taken to hospital when doctors found that the bilirubin level in his blood had dipped sharply and he had developed signs of jaundice. Although he refused to suspend his fast, doctors advised his hospitalisation.

Following this, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala advised Mr. Jacob to undergo treatment. The doctors are closely monitoring the health status of Congress MLAs Hiby Eden and Shafi Parambil. A press note issued by the Government Medical College Hospital here in the evening said Mr. Jacob’s condition is stable. Mr. Chennithala told reporters shortly after Mr. Jacob was shifted to hospital that nobody would take his place as the KC (Jacob) did not have a second MLA.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) legislators N.A. Nellikkunnu and Abid Hussain Thangal joined Congress MLAs in place of K.M. Shaji and N. Shamsuddin. Janata Dal (U) State president M.P. Veerendrakumar, RSP State secretary A.A. Aziz, and leaders of various UDF constituents called on the fasting MLAs in the morning.

Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan also called on the fasting MLAs in the evening.