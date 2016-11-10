Alleging PDS collapse, UDF walks out of House

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) staged a walkout in the Assembly on Wednesday alleging that the public distribution system (PDS) in the State had collapsed, even as the government assured the House that ration items under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) would be distributed from November 14.

Heated exchanges took place during zero hour, as the treasury and Opposition benches blamed each other for the Centre’s decision to cut the allotment of rice for the State due the delay in implementing the NFSA.

Replying to the notice for an adjournment motion moved by V.T. Balaram and others, Food Minister P. Thilothaman said the problems in the PDS in Kerala could be traced to the inaction by the previous UDF government. “The Centre had cut the State’s ad hoc allotment of rice from 16.01 lakh tonnes to 14.25 lakh tonnes after the UDF regime failed to take steps for the implementation of the NFSA,” he said.

The government, he said, had made arrangements for the distribution of ration rice from November 14. The priority list for Kerala had been published in October and 13 lakh complaints were received till November 5. The complaints were being processed. The Minister said the State would exert pressure on the Centre for enhanced allotment to meet the requirements of the 40 lakh migrant workers in the State, he added.

Kerosene allotment

Intervening in the discussion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan had agreed on a separate allotment of kerosene for the fishermen community in Kerala.

Moving the notice, Mr. Balaram said the public distribution system in the State had collapsed, with the supply of ration grinding to a halt in the northern districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. He alleged that the government was trying to evade responsibility for the crisis by pinning the blame on the previous UDF regime.

The UDF legislators trooped out with Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala accusing the government of politicising the issue. Following the Minister’s reply, the Speaker refused to permit discussion on the motion.

