All treasuries to have core banking by Dec.

The core banking system will be implemented in all treasuries in the State by the end of December 2016, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, he said till October 20, core banking had been implemented in 163 treasuries. Even though it was expected that there would be an increase of 19.39 per cent in the tax collection over last year, the actual increase may not go beyond 15 per cent. There were cases pending in the High Court of taxes worth Rs.2,000 crore. The government would consider instituting an ombudsman for tax appeals, Mr. Isaac said.