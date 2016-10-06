All the stories reach a crossroads: Madhupal

The common denominator in all the 11 films in the Crossroad anthology is that they have something to convey beside what is seen in everyday life, says actor-director Madhupal.

Madhupal, who is directing a segment ‘Oru rathriyude kooli’ starring Padmapriya, says his film is about a woman on the street, but also about motherhood, and a woman who has varied perspectives about her life and situation.

The events in the film happen on a single night, but the attempt is to shine light on an entire life, he says.

“Crossroads has films of 10-15 minutes duration, but in each of these stories, the women reach a point in their life, a crossroad, and it is there that they are able to see the past and the future. This is the kind of film-making that we have attempted,” he says.

The challenge

On the challenge involved in such a venture, he says it is to offer the viewers within a limited time a wider perspective of life when they see the protagonists reach a certain point in life.

All but one film in the anthology that focusses on women will be directed by men. Madhupal says he does not believe that only women understand women.

“My film is about what I want to convey through a story. It is not about separating the genders. Distinctions along the lines of gender is not a consideration for the other film-makers too when they see people,” he says.