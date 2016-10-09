Air Force Day celebrated

: The 84th anniversary of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was celebrated at the Southern Air Command headquarters at Akkulam and all the Air Force establishments under Southern Air Command on Saturday.

Air Marshal S. Neelakantan, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Air Command, administered an oath to all IAF personnel of the Southern Air Command during the ceremonial function. Messages that were received from the President, Prime Minister, Union Defence Minister and the Chief of Air Staff were read out.

In his address, the Air Marshal stressed the need to overcome challenges faced by the IAF while undergoing capability enhancement with modernisation and new acquisitions. In the context of the prevailing situation in the country, he laid stress on security aspects to preserve the country’s assets, both human and equipment.