Aid for children with special needs

Equipment for children with special needs in school in the district will be handed over to them to coincide with Children’s Day.
As many as 1,963 students in 12 block resource centres would receive spectacles, 402 children would receive two hearing aids each, and 509 children would receive ortho equipment ranging from spinal brace, surgical shoe, cerebral palsy chair, and folding wheelchair to walker and cervical collar, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan District Project Officer P. Mohan Kumar said.
Rs.5,000 each would be handed over to 12 children for surgical procedures. In connection with International Day of Persons with Disabilities, competitions would be held before December 3, Mr. Mohan Kumar said.
Two therapies, horticulture and music, would begin in 12 blocks this month.
