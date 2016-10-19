Advocates arrested; case against journalists

Five advocates who were named as accused for allegedly manhandling journalists at the Vanchiyoor court premises were arrested on Tuesday.

The accused surrendered at the Vanchiyoor police station in connection with the incident that had taken place at the court of the Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge (Vigilance) on October 14. They were identified as Trivandrum Bar Association secretary Anayara Shaji, Arun P. Nair, R. Rethin, L.R. Rahul and B. Subhash. They were soon granted bail on the basis of personal sureties.

The advocates were arrested for the alleged attack on Prabhat Nair of The New Indian Express, J. Ramakrishnan of PTI , C.P. Ajitha of Asianet News and Justeena Thomas of Manorama News .

Various sections

The advocates had been booked under various sections including those pertaining to unlawful assembly, use of obscene words, wrongful restrainment, use of criminal force, criminal intimidation, and sexual gestures of acts degrading the dignity of women in public places.

Charges

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the journalists on the basis of a complaint submitted by advocate Shaji. According to Vanchiyoor sub-inspector V. Saiju Nath, the journalists have been booked for criminal intimidation, wrongful restrainment and voluntarily causing hurt.

An investigation had been launched to ascertain the veracity of the claims, Mr. Saiju Nath added.