Adequate precautions would have helped: Isaac

The Centre could have scrapped the Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 denominations after making adequate preparations to avert a crisis and also the inconveniences caused to the public, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said.

After making a statement in the Assembly on Wednesday on the problems thrown up following the Centre’s announcement, Mr. Isaac told reporters that the ‘drama’ could have been avoided without diluting its goals to crack down on black money and bust fake currency rackets.

The announcement followed a voluntary income disclosure scheme. Moreover, the routes for carting black money stashed overseas through countries such as Mauritius were still open. Black money in the country was mostly invested in gold and real estate and hence the current drive would not have much impact, he said.

The Centre could have granted time till December 30 to exchange the Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes for smaller denominations through banks and post offices and black money could have been detected by tracing the source. The current announcement would only further intensify the impact of recession and affect financial growth, he said.

Lottery

The government has put off the draw of State lotteries to ease the problems faced by lottery vendors and agents. The collection agents of Kerala State Financial Enterprises and such others were also finding the going tough.

The State government was not opposed to any action against black money and fake currency, but it could have been implemented after making adequate precautions. The present impasse and uncertainty were likely to prevail till December 30. The decision had created panic among the public.

The government had not yet received a clear direction from the Centre on managing the crisis. Transactions in cooperative banks too had been seriously affected.

The Minister said that he had received telephone calls from the public that hospitals were refusing to accept Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 notes. Those preparing for marriages and other functions too were finding the going tough.

He said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav’s statement that Kerala had become a centre for hawala deals had defamed the people of the State. Earlier, the House unanimously protested against the statement.

Chennithala’s plea

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who raised the issue, asked Mr. Isaac to contact Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely and direct the State Finance Secretary to hold talks with the Union Finance Secretary to end the current impasse. Mr. Isaac said he would take up the issue with the Centre.