Adalat on building permits

The Corporation would hold an adalat on January 30 to clear all pending applications for building permits.

The adalat, to be held at the lounge of the Corporation office at Palayam, would consider applications that are more than a month old and the long pending ones on which no decision has been taken so far. Applications can be submitted at the Corporation’s front office and at zonal offices for consideration at the adalat. The applications should be submitted before 5 p.m. on January 25.

The applications would be handed over to the assistant engineer concerned on the day of receipt. The officers would secure information from the ground and submit their reports citing reasons for the delay in decisions being taken on them to the adalat. The delay in each case would be noted specifically.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth urged all those awaiting decision on their applications for long to utilise the occasion so that there would be transparency in grant of building permits and avoid any further delay.