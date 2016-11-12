ATMs start rolling, but banks still not on track

The Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) started dispensing money from Thursday, two days after the demonetisation of high value currency, but normality in bank operations were not restored as people across the State continued to have a harried time owing to the short supply of currency and more importantly short supply of small change.

The ATMs witnessed long queues from early in the morning and in several important centres the machines had to be replenished several times.

The bank counters also witnessed long queues for exchange of notes for new legal tender.

The restriction on ATM withdrawals and the exchange of notes added to the woes of the people and at least in some of the branches, bank officials sat on the edge of frayed tempers and annoyed customers.

While the urban centres enjoyed the benefit of ATMs and access to banks for note exchange, people living in the rural areas had to go through difficult times.

The few rural bank branches found themselves wanting in catering to the demand for new notes.

The paucity of short change affected business ranging from fish vendors to small tea shops, textiles and other medium enterprises. The difference between Rs.100 denomination note and Rs.2,000 denomination was too wide to cover up since the supply of Rs.100 notes was short.

In petrol bunks, customers had to manage the short fall in change by topping up the fuel. With the RBI discouraging pressing soiled and used notes back into circulation, the State had to wait for the infusion of new Rs.100 denomination notes. Several banks closed exchange of notes when they began running out of new denomination notes and preferred to cater to their regular customers’ needs.

At larger business organisations, including malls and supermarkets, the trauma of transactions became a marketing point, with many offering fat discounts to shoppers on use of their debit cards or credit cards.

Mobile companies also put out special offers on top-up coupons for the benefit of subscribers.