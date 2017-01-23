ABVP activists stage protest

There was drama at the press conference called by Kerala Law Academy Law College Principal Lekshmi Nair on Sunday morning when Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists burst into the hall and waved black flags at her.

A few minutes into the press conference on the students’ strike that is on at the college, two ABVP activists stormed into the room and waving black flags demanded that Ms. Nair resign.

Shouting slogans, they warned that the protest would spread further. The protesters who settled themselves in front of Ms. Nair were not removed by the police who reached the hall. A posse of policemen was also deployed outside the hotel building where the press meet was held.