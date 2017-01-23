Thiruvananthapuram

ABVP activists stage protest

There was drama at the press conference called by Kerala Law Academy Law College Principal Lekshmi Nair on Sunday morning when Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists burst into the hall and waved black flags at her.

A few minutes into the press conference on the students’ strike that is on at the college, two ABVP activists stormed into the room and waving black flags demanded that Ms. Nair resign.

Shouting slogans, they warned that the protest would spread further. The protesters who settled themselves in front of Ms. Nair were not removed by the police who reached the hall. A posse of policemen was also deployed outside the hotel building where the press meet was held.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 21, 2020 8:25:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/ABVP-activists-stage-protest/article17079384.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY