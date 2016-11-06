A slice of UN in capital

For the next three days from Saturday, students from select schools from around the country will be introduced to conduct of the United Nations, how it arrives at important decisions, and the way its many organs work to keep things world order.

Trivandrum International School (TRINS) is hosting a model United Nations in the capital. K.M. Chandrasekhar, former Indian Ambassador to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and chairperson of the Centre for Development Studies, inaugurated the event at the Asian School of Business, Pallipuram, on Saturday evening.

Participants

The event, which will go on till Tuesday, is open only to Round Square schools of the Asia-Pacific region.

The participants include Sarala Birla Academy, Bangalore; Him Academy Public School, Himachal Pradesh; Welham Boys’ School, Dehradun; Daly College, Indore; and The Lawrence School, Lovedale. The participants will stay on the school campus during the event.

The conference revolves around four diverse committees – G20, UN Security Council, UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Press Corps. Over the next three days, the students will understand what transpires at the Security Council, the UNHCR, and the G20, such as the effects of oil deflation on the global economy, protection of socio-economic rights of refugees, and the prevention of terrorist acquisition of weapons of mass destruction.

The chief guest at the valedictory on Tuesday is former diplomat T.P. Sreenivasan.