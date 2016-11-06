A new life with Mrithasanjeevani

The State government’s deceased donor organ transplantation programme ‘Mrithasanjeevani’ has turned saviour for yet another family.

The scheme proved beneficial for Subin Lal, 18, and Sudhin Lal, 14, two siblings from Kizhuvilam in Mamam, Attingal, who were in dire need of liver transplantation. After having registered with the Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS), the coordinating body of the programme, Subin’s surgery was held in January 2015 and Sudhin’s much recently on August 10 at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. Now, a relative of the siblings, 22-year-old Anju is awaiting for a kidney transplantation surgery after having registered in the KNOS.

She has been undergoing dialysis since 2014. The members of the family were known to suffer from hereditary renal disease, college authorities said.