A lot in a name

In 1987, before Keralites could think beyond the Dashapushpam or of buying blooms from across the State to deck up the Athappookalam, film-maker Padmarajan brought home a flower, or at least a feel of it. The name he gave his Mammooty-starrer was Nombarathipoovu or a flower that masks sorrow.

“Is there such a flower,” a colleague asked him when Padmarajan suggested the name. “No, it is my contribution to the language,” he said. Such a flower, or a word, does not exist in Malayalam literature. The film was a hit; its name a bigger one. Nombarathipoovu still lingers in the mind space of people here, giving sorrow the feel of a mild-hued flower rather than a hurtful emotion.

Writer Sreejith Perumthachan’s latest book Perayaninneyiha is a collection of such stories behind names of famous films and people. Padmarajan’s choice of names, as interesting as the films that bore them, gets several mentions in it. The struggle behind naming popular films in Malayalam is vividly described in the book. Though seemingly a light read, a deep awareness of the aspects that shaped Kerala’s cultural landscape makes a silent, strong presence.

The book also hints at the writer’s interest in seeking stories behind stories. An earlier book of his, Peredutha Kathakal , was on how titles of popular books in Malayalam literature were arrived at. Another was about words frequently used by known writers of the language. A book well compiled was Pazhamozhi Puthuma on the proverbs in Malayalam, their origin, usage, meaning.

“The events that shape big works make important and interesting stories. To know them, we need to listen well,” he says. Listening to stories and getting into their skin comes easily to Sreejith, a journalist. A sample of his understanding of language and the culture that groomed it has been featured in a popular newspaper column. The column and the books are just starters, says Sreejith. He wants to work towards breaking the barrier between fiction and non-fiction.