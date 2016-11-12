A film fete for techies

The Qisa Film Festival, the short film festival of the IT employees of the State, is back with its fifth edition. Organised by Prathidhwani, the socio-cultural organisation of Technopark employees, the event intends to provide a platform for techie film-makers to showcase their creations in front of their professional community.
The festival, which is a competitive event, is scheduled to be held on December 3 at the Travancore Hall of Park Centre, Technopark. All IT employees in the State are eligible to participate. The movies will be reviewed by a panel headed by film critic M.F. Thomas and film-makers Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and Sreebala K. Menon. Cash prizes and mementos will be awarded for the best film, second best film, best director, and best script.
Entry submission
Films can be registered for the festival until November 25. The running time of a film should not be less than 2 minutes and should not exceed 45 minutes, and it can be a documentary or an experimental, narrative, fiction, docu-fiction or animation film. Only films produced after January 1, 2014, are eligible for submission.
Details can be obtained from the official website of the film festival.
