990 new cases take Thiruvananthapuram’s active tally to 6,104

The district’s active COVID-19 caseload rose to 6,104 on Sunday after 990 fresh cases were recorded.

As many as 651 people recovered from the viral infection on the day.

Five deaths that occurred on April 16 have been attributed to the disease, taking the death toll in the district to 921. The deceased included four men, aged 66, 65, 53 and 50, and a 63-year-old woman.

The district administration placed 2,792 people under quarantine, taking the total number of people who were being monitored for various symptoms to 26,705.

A total of 779 people were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation.

Booked

The City police, which intensified vigil during the past few days, booked 940 people for various COVID-19 protocol violations. Among them, 338 people were charged under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, while 602 others were cumulatively fined ₹3.01 lakh for not wearing masks outdoor. As many as 1,171 people were reprimanded for failing to adopt precautions.