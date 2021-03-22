99 candidates seek voters’ mandate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 March 2021 23:33 IST

11 in the fray in Nemom, four each in Neyyattinkara and Aruvikkara

Ninety-nine candidates are in the fray for the 14 Assembly constituencies in the district when the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the April 6 elections ended on Monday evening.

The highest number of 11 candidates are contesting in the Nemom Assembly constituency followed by 10 candidates each in Thiruvananthapuram and Vamanapuram.

In Nedumangad, nine candidates are in the electoral battle. The least number of candidates — four each — are in the Neyyattinkara and Aruvikkara Assembly constituencies.

In Vattiyurkavu and Kazhakuttam, where elections are keenly watched, five and eight candidates respectively are in the contest.

As many as 210 nominations were received for the 14 Assembly constituencies. After scrutiny on March 20, 106 candidates were in the fray and this had come down to 99 after the deadline for withdrawal on Monday.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, 135 candidates were in the fray in the district. The highest of 12 candidates each were in the Varkala, Nedumangad and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies and the least of five in Neyyattinkara.

28,19,710 voters

As many as 28,19,710 voters figure on the final voters’ list in the district published by the Election Commission. Of these, 13,40,691 are male electors, 14,78,958 female electors and 61 are transgender voters. Transgender voters figure on the list in all constituencies except Varkala and Parassala. With 61 transgender voters, Thiruvananthapuram is also the district with the highest number of voters in this category.

Segment-wise

Parassala has the highest number of voters in the 14 Assembly segments — 2,19,131. Kovalam is second with 2,18,656 voters.

The electorate in the other segments are — Varkala (1,87,646), Attingal (2,02,123), Chirayinkeezhu (1,99,220), Nedumangad (2,07,234), Vamanapuram (1,99,992), Kazhakuttam (1,94,365), Vattiyurkavu (2,08,118), Nemom (2,04,240), Aruvikkara (1,93,134), Kattakada (1,95,827), and Neyyattinkara (1,86,705).