981 new COVID cases in capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

19 April 2021 20:18 IST

497 recover from the disease, active cases at 6,585

The district’s daily COVID-19 caseload continued to hover close to the 1,000-mark as 981 more cases were reported on Monday. The number of active cases consequently mounted to 6,585, even as 497 people recovered from the illness.

The death toll also continued to rise alarmingly with five more deaths that had occurred during the last three days being attributed to COVID-19.

The deceased include three males, who were aged 77, 73 and 60, and two females, who were aged 76 and 48. At 926, Thiruvananthapuram led in terms of COVID-19 deaths by a distance. The district also had a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 0.79. While Kozhikode has the second-highest number of deaths (557), Kannur came second in terms of CFR (0.53).

As many as 2,897 entered quarantine in the district during the last 24 hours, taking the number of people who were being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 28,880. A total of 722 people were permitted to conclude quarantine after completing the mandated period in self-isolation.

The Poojappura Central Prison, which had witnessed a rapid spread of COVID-19 cases during its first wave, was yet to report any fresh case in the current outbreak. None of the 400 hundred inmates who were subjected to rapid antigen testing on Monday tested positive. The rest among the 1,050 prisoners at the facility will be tested during the next few days.

While most of the prison officers have been vaccinated, they were yet to be included in the ongoing COVID-19 testing drive. The authorities were also likely to commence an inoculation drive for the inmates next week.

Violations

The City police booked 983 people for violating the COVID-19 protocol on Monday. Among them, 364 people were booked under provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 for serious offences. Another 617 people were cumulatively fined ₹3.08 lakh for failing to wear masks outdoor. Police officials also reprimanded 1,460 people for ignoring precautionary measures.