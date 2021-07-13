977 more test positive in Thiruvananthapuram

754 recover, active cases touch 9,729

The district recorded 977 COVID-19 cases and 754 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active cases rose to 9,729. The test positivity rate stood at 7.03% when 13,882 people were tested.

While 898 of the fresh cases were attributed to contact transmission, the source of infection was unknown in 76 cases. Three health-care workers also tested positive.

The district administration has currently placed 32,694 people in quarantine.

The death toll rose to 3,025 with 19 more deaths being attributed to the disease in the past 24 hours.