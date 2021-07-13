Thiruvananthapuram

977 more test positive in Thiruvananthapuram

The district recorded 977 COVID-19 cases and 754 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the number of active cases rose to 9,729. The test positivity rate stood at 7.03% when 13,882 people were tested.

While 898 of the fresh cases were attributed to contact transmission, the source of infection was unknown in 76 cases. Three health-care workers also tested positive.

The district administration has currently placed 32,694 people in quarantine.

The death toll rose to 3,025 with 19 more deaths being attributed to the disease in the past 24 hours.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 13, 2021 10:36:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/977-more-test-positive-in-thiruvananthapuram/article35307870.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY